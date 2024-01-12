PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was found dead around 10 a.m. Monday morning, wrapped in a sheet with a cardboard box on top of her on the ground in an alleyway south of 3564 52nd Avenue North in St. Pete.

Deputies determined that the 30-year-old woman died at the Gateway Motel, located at 4990 34th Street North, from a drug overdose, a few blocks away from the alley.

While at the motel, a maintenance man invited her to his room, where she injected fentanyl into her arm, and provided the man with crack cocaine.

The man woke up around 5 a.m. and saw the woman was dead on the floor in the room. He then went outside and recruited another man to get rid of her body.

The two men wrapped her in a sheet, put her on the back of a bike, and dumped her body in the alley.

Deputies said the woman had an extensive criminal history and was severely addicted to drugs. They said she was an unemployed transient with no local address.

An autopsy and further investigation revealed the woman died from a drug overdose. An imprint on her leg, along with the motel-like sheets matched the motel description, which aided them in the investigation.

On Jan. 6, deputies said the woman was dropped off to get drugs in the 800 block of 12th Avenue South in St. Pete.