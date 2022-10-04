PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss a deadly crash that happened Sunday involving three minors and a stolen car.

The sheriff is expected to release videos, photos, and updated information on the incident that left a 15-year-old dead. The event will begin at 4 p.m.

According to information previously released from the sheriff’s office, deputies were responding to an unrelated burglary call when a sheriff’s office helicopter pilot spotted three teens walking away in a suspicious manner.

As the pilot asked for ground units to investigate the teens, they got into a Maserati and drove off. Gualtieri said one teen used his shirt to open the car door in an attempt to conceal his fingerprints from transferring to the car.

Deputies said the car pulled out of the driveway with the lights off and headed east on 62nd Avenue North at a high rate of speed.

The sheriff’s office air unit continued to follow the car from above until the driver lost control, hit a curb, and flipped.

(WFLA Photo)

The front seat passenger died at the scene of the crash Authorities identified him as 15-year-old Mario Bonilla.

The backseat passenger, a 16-year-old boy, suffered life-threatening injuries and is not expected to survive, the sheriff said. The 15-year-old driver suffered critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

The parents told authorities the boys were supposed to be home at the time but snuck out without their parent’s knowledge.

Gualtieri added the minors did not have a criminal history but were stopped by police in September when they were spotted entering a residential area at 4 a.m. while wearing black clothes and face coverings.

While the incident was documented, the teens were ultimately released to their parents.