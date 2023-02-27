PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday to discuss the arrest of a Pinellas County lawyer who allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from several clients.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the press conference will begin at 3 p.m.

Additional information was not provided prior to the press conference.

