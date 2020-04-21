Pinellas schools change food distribution schedule

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA) – The Pinellas County school district will now be distributing free meals to students once a week in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., families can get a 6-day meal package at one of the district’s distribution locations.
The meals are a combination of hot and cold breakfast items and hot lunch entrees, which include heating instructions.
To find a meal distribution location near you, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Georgia to reopen some businesses as early as Friday
- Conspiracy theorists burn 5G towers claiming link to virus
- Something Good: Pasco firefighters buy new bike for young boy after his was stolen
- COVID-19 creativity: At-home lesson plans for parents and kids
- Look up! Lyrid meteor shower peaks tonight, Wednesday morning