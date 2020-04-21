Breaking News
Pinellas schools change food distribution schedule

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA) – The Pinellas County school district will now be distributing free meals to students once a week in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., families can get a 6-day meal package at one of the district’s distribution locations.

The meals are a combination of hot and cold breakfast items and hot lunch entrees, which include heating instructions.

To find a meal distribution location near you, click here.

