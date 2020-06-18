Pinellas schools releases schedule for in-person graduations

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Class of 2020 will have one last chance to get together and celebrate their accomplishments next month in Clearwater.

Despite concerns over the rising number of coronavirus cases, particularly in younger people, Pinellas County schools will hold in-person graduation ceremonies July 7 through July 10.

The abbreviated live ceremonies will take place at Spectrum Field, 601 North Old Coachman Road, Clearwater.

“The district has worked with state and local medical professionals to create a ceremony that helps ensure the health and well-being of all participants,” the district said in a statement.

The district said each graduate can invite up to four guests. The event is a walking ceremony, therefore no seats will be provided.

Guests are expected to practice social distancing and to avoid handshaking and other forms of contact. They’ll be asked a series of self-screening questions before they’re able to participate in the ceremonies.

Masks will be given to graduates, but guests are expected to provide their own.

Guests will have an opportunity to take pictures of the graduates on stage with their principal.

Graduates will need to pick up their diplomas at the drive-thru line at Clearwater High School, 540 South Hercules Avenue in Clearwater.

The ceremonies will be live streamed and recorded so that family and friends can view them. Links to the ceremonies will be available on the PCS YouTube Channel.

Spectrum Field Summer 2020 Graduation Ceremony Schedule

Tuesday, July 7: Tarpon Springs High, 7-9 a.m.; Pinellas Park, 9:30 a.m.-noon; Countryside, 5-7 p.m.; Osceola, 7:30- 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8: Seminole, 7-9 a.m.; East Lake, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Lakewood, 5-6 p.m.; Clearwater, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, July 9: Boca Ciega, 7-9:00 a.m.; St. Petersburg, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Northeast, 4-6 p.m.; Palm Harbor, 7-9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10: Gibbs, 7 a.m.-9 a.m.; Largo, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Dixie, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.; Dunedin, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: