Pinellas schools adjust summer workouts after COVID-19 spike

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WLFA) — Starting Monday, student athletes in Pinellas County Schools will move into “Phase II of Return to Play” for summer workouts.

The school district has made adjustments to Phase II guidelines due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

For Phase II, outdoor workouts will continue while gyms, locker rooms, and weight rooms will remain closed. However, the district is allowing schools to increase the number of students able to work out. So under Phase II guidelines, there can be no more than 50 students at a facility at a time, with no more than 20 people, including coaches, in a training group. Workout sessions have also been extended to 90 minutes.

Pinellas County Schools entered Phase I of Return to Play two weeks ago on June 15. Phase I was conditioning workouts only, with no use of balls or sport-specific equipment. All workouts for Phase I were outdoor workouts. Indoor facilities like gyms, locker rooms, and weight rooms remained closed. And there were no more than 30 participants at the facility at once, with a maximum of ten in each group.

The Pinellas County School District tells 8 On Your Side all staff and athletes will be screened before being allowed to practice for the day. They will answer a questionnaire which will be logged every single day. Students also must have a signed COVID-19 release form to participate.

For more details about Pinellas County Schools Return to Play Guidelines, click here.

Phase II of Return to Play is set to last until July 12th. Pinellas County Schools will then reevaluate and adjust guidelines as needed before moving into Phase III, which is set to start on July 13.

