Pinellas school expanding veterinary education program

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A new state of the art veterinary sciences building will soon be the classroom for several students at Richard O. Jacobson Technical High School.

The school is expanding their veterinary sciences program with a more than $6 million dollar building. It will include two vet classrooms and a lab that opens up to a massive school barn. The new building will also come with some new animals, dogs and cats.

“When we have dogs and cats already at the school, then our students will be ale to learn in the classroom,” Vet Assistant and Teacher, Kelsey Karp, said. “For example when learning about restraint and handling, instead of working with a model we actually will have live animals where we can practice restraint and handling before they go into the internship.”

Currently, students have bunnies, birds, cows, pigs and horses. They spend two class periods a day taking care of the animals, learning about them and preparing themselves to become vets. It’s an opportunity that students are thankful for.

“This school has really made me lucky,” student Kaden Hubard said. “I know a lot of places you aren’t able to get this experience and I really love it here.”

The school’s foundation, the Richard O. Jacobson Foundation, has funded $2.7 million for the project. The Pinellas County School Board will discuss where the other $4.1 million will come from. The board will discuss this in a meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES: