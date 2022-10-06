LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A crew that works for the Pinellas County school district left their service center in Largo on Thursday morning to head for Lee County, where they will help repair schools that were damaged by Hurricane Ian.

“We’re going to be sent to two or three elementary school that are really close to opening, they just need a little push to get them over the top to be ready for students. We hope to be able to fulfill that mission today,” said Clint Herbic, the Associate Superintendent of Operational Services.

The team is comprised of 20 workers who specialize in electrical work, plumbing, air conditioning, roofing and carpentry. They brought resources, including nine utility vehicles, a freezer truck, a dry truck, a dump truck, a bucket truck and a fuel truck.

The staff is also bringing 1,500 grab-and-go meals for families in need.

Their goal is to help Lee County schools reopen as quickly as possible, Herbic said.

“I think it’s vital for the community as well. Parents need to go back to work, everyone needs to return to normal, especially the students. Getting the schools back up and going doesn’t just help the students and the schools, it helps the community as whole,” he added.

The crew is expected to complete their work by sunset Thursday, then return to Pinellas County.