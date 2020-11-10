Pinellas School Board to vote on new mask policy

PINELLAS CO., Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County School Board is expected to vote on a new mask policy Tuesday.

Right now, students are required to wear masks in school, but school board members are considering whether to extend or modify the mandate.

Some school board members know how they plan to vote, but still want to listen to the experts before making a final decision.

The new mask policy wouldn’t have an expiration date like the current one. School officials would look at the plan every three months and make adjustments if necessary.

School board members say they’re generally pleased with how masks have been working to limit the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff and say contact tracing shows the virus has been contracted outside school grounds.

Board members and the superintendent will listen to medical experts’ recommendations and their take on the increase in cases in Florida. They’ll also get parents’ thoughts on the new mask policy.

“What I will be listening to from the public is, is there something we haven’t thought of or haven’s considered? Something new being brought forward. If that’s the case then that would add to the discussion that we would be having,” said Carol Cook, a member of the school board.

“We’re going to do the best we can to make sure we are keeping your children safe. On top of that we’re going to give them the best education possible. Whether it is virtual education, or whether it is face to face education, parents need to make the decision as to what is best for them and that is why we have given them options,” she added.

The meeting will take place Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

