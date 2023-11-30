Related video above: Whistleblower tells Congress US is concealing UFO ‘retrieval’ program

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) announced that she will be hosting a bipartisan press conference on Thursday to discuss the U.S.’s lack of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) transparency.

Luna said she will be hosting the press conference on Thursday at 12:20 p.m. to “draw attention to how the U.S. government has covered up UAP transparency” and “barred the American people from knowing the truth about UAPs.” She will be joined alongside Reps. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.).

A handful of House members on both sides of the aisle have called for more transparency surrounding UAP, saying that sightings could negatively impact national security. Burchett has spearheaded House hearings into the subject, saying in July that the lack of information about UAPs has resulted in the erosion of public trust in the government.

Burchett has since doubled down on his claims of a Pentagon “cover-up” over information related to UAPs. Luna and Gaetz have also been vocal about UAP transparency over the last year, with the Florida congresswoman saying ahead of a July hearing that members of Congress have been “stonewalled” by military officials when they’ve asked for details on UAPs, including their possible origins.

“And so, if the Department of the Air Force, if the Pentagon thinks they’re above Congress, they have something else coming to them,” she said at the time. “We told them we were going to do this if they continue to hide information and ultimately, American people deserve the facts.”

Three former defense officials gave testimony in front of a House Oversight subcommittee in July, including a former Navy pilot, a retired Navy commander and an ex-Air Force intelligence official. The former officials emphasized that the government has been too secretive in acknowledging UAP sightings, saying they could possibly be collecting reconnaissance information on the U.S.

Luna noted that the press conference will be streamed on her account on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.