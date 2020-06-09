Pinellas religious leaders bring up Drejka case while meeting with sheriff, police chief

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Reverend Carlton Childs believes things need to change. He was one of a handful of religious leaders in North Pinellas County who met with Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter.

The group discussed policies and procedures and how the relationship between local law enforcement and the community can be mended.

“If there’s going to be an end to the rioting and the violence, something has to change,” said the Reverend Childs. “It’s about police brutality, it’s about social injustice. It’s about black lives matter. It’s about black people being murdered and lives being taken unjustly.”

What happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis, may have been hundreds of miles away, but it reopened wounds here in the Tampa Bay area. Reverend Childs cites the case involving Markeis McGlockton.

It was July of 2018. McGlockton’s girlfriends was parked in a handicapped spot at the Circle A convenience store in unincorporated Clearwater. Michael Drejka confronted her and video captured McGlockton then pushing him to the ground. Drejka pulled out his gun and shot and killed McGlockton.

While many in the community believed it was a cut and dry case, deputies didn’t arrest Drejka right away. Sheriff Gualtieri citing the controversial stand your ground law. In an interview with the Sheriff, shortly after the shooting, he maintained he was doing what’s right.

“I don’t make the law, we enforce the law,” said Sheriff Gualtieri, in the July 2018 interview. “And I’m going to enforce it the way it’s written.”

Drejka was eventually arrested and convicted for shooting McGlockton and is now serving time in Florida State Prison. But the damage to the relationship between the community where the shooting happened and law enforcement had been severely damaged.

Michael Drejka appears at his sentencing hearing in Pinellas County. (WFLA photo)

Reverend Childs watched the video from Minneapolis in horror. “You saw the video, everybody’s seen the video. That could have just as well happened in Clearwater,” said Reverend Childs. “We are all angry at the situation, we don’t like what has been happening.”

Chief Slaughter and Sheriff Gualtieri discussed policies and proceedures with the group and ways to improve. Chief Slaughter says there are policies regarding use of force at the police department, but the wording could be clearer.

“We have a mechanism or a rule about duty to report,” said Chief Slaughter. “However we have some room for improvement in the language there where we require employees and it’s very clear articulated in our use of force policies.”

Sheriff Gualtieri says transparency and accountability are key factors in improving relationships. He wants the community to know, that if a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy breaks the law on his watch, there won’t be a slap on the wrist.

“Go back and look at the number of deputies I’ve arrested and charged over the last nine years that I’ve been in office,” said Sheriff Gualtieri. “It’s too many. One is too many.”

