Pinellas Popeye’s employee uses reverse transaction to steal $4,800, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A worker at a Pinellas County Popeye’s was caught on camera Sunday stealing $4,800 after his fellow employees noticed a deficit in the profits, according to officials documents.

Clearwater police said Deyon Kaigler, an employee at the Popeye’s, placed an order for 99 turkeys totaling just over $4,800.

Around 9:30 p.m. the area around the register cleared free of customers and employees. That’s when police said Kaigler seized the moment. According to documents, Kaigler was captured on video walking around the counter where he tapped his iPhone on the register in an apparent reverse transaction.

Police add he then printed out a receipt and placed it into his pocket. The next day, employees noticed a deficit in funds and called the police.

According to an arrest affidavit, Kaigler denied taking the money and claimed it was “an error in the system.”