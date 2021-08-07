Pinellas Park youth director accused of having sex with minors, police say

Pinellas County

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A youth director at a Tampa Bay mosque has been arrested on child sex crime allegations, according to police.

Pinellas Park police learned last March that Ehab Moustafa Ghoneim, 51, allegedly engaged with sexual activity with minors at his home. Further investigation found that Ghoneim met at least five victims while working in his capacity as a youth director, although the department said there could be more.

He is said to also have ties to a mosque in New Jersey.

U.S. Marshals and United States Customs arrested Ghoneim while he was in Chicago on a return trip from Egypt.

Ghoneim will soon be extradited back to Pinellas County to face charges for three counts of unlawful sexual activity with minors. Pinellas Park police ask anyone with knowledge of the situation to call the department at 727-369-7864.

