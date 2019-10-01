Pinellas Park woman wins $2M from scratch-off ticket

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 74-year-old Pinellas Park woman won a $2 million prize from playing a scratch-off lottery game in St. Petersburg.

The Florida Lottery said Judy Caron purchased the $10 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC ticket from Circle K, located at 6661 54th Avenue North. Caron chose the lump-sum payment option of $1,405,000.

The convenience store will receive a $4,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

