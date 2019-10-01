TAMPA (WFLA) – A 74-year-old Pinellas Park woman won a $2 million prize from playing a scratch-off lottery game in St. Petersburg.
The Florida Lottery said Judy Caron purchased the $10 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC ticket from Circle K, located at 6661 54th Avenue North. Caron chose the lump-sum payment option of $1,405,000.
The convenience store will receive a $4,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.
LATEST POSTS
- Pinellas Park woman wins $2M from scratch-off ticket
- Chance the Rapper’s Tampa show canceled
- Pranksters break into control room, post pornographic images to I-75 billboards
- Brooks County rancher gives tour of desolate South Texas brush country, where he often sees migrants
- Yuengling, Hershey come together for limited-edition chocolate beer