LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park woman was arrested on Saturday after Largo police officers said she was driving with three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system and carrying a bag of cocaine in her bra.

According to a Largo Police Department arrest report, officers spotted a van swerving between lanes on East Bay Drive near Huntington Drive at around 10:43 p.m. They pulled over Tiffany Lynn Novak, 33, and claimed they noticed “numerous signs of impairment”, including glassy eyes, slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol that would grow stronger as she spoke to them.

Officers said she denied having anything to drink, but failed field sobriety tests and provided two breath samples that tested at over three times the legal limit (0.225 and 0.232).

Largo police said they found a small bag with “trace amounts” of a white powder substance in Novak’s bra, reportedly stuck to her left breast, which she claimed she didn’t know was there.

“When I told her that it was literally stuck to her skin, she stated that it was not hers and that a friend gave it to her to hold,” the affidavit stated. Officers said the substance tested positive for cocaine.

Novak was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of driving under the influence with a BAC over 0.15 and possession of cocaine. Jail records show she is also awaiting trial on an aggravated battery charge.