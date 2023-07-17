PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas Park woman has been arrested after she allegedly shot and killed her long-term boyfriend after they got into an argument Sunday evening.

Around 4:48 p.m. Sunday, Pinellas Park police responded to 5803 69th Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located 58-year-old Troy Green suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following their investigation, the Pinellas Park Police Department learned that Green and his long-term girlfriend, 52-year-old Sherene Norton, had gotten into a verbal argument that escalated when Norton allegedly shot Green.

According to PPPD, Norton has been charged with manslaughter and was booked into the Pinellas County jail.

While an arrest has been made, police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.