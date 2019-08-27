Pinellas Park woman accused of abusing 7-year-old girl who wouldn’t pick up cockroach

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas Park woman is facing charges after police say she spanked a young girl repeatedly for refusing to pick up a bug.

Ana Nobles was arrested Monday in Pinellas Park for an alleged incident that happened earlier this month.

An arrest report says the 29-year-old asked a 7-year-old girl to pick up a cockroach back on Aug. 17. When the child refused, police say Nobles took a leather belt and spanked the girl about eight times.

The arrest report says Nobles then took the girl’s pants off and spanked her with her hand while saying, “I hate you.”

Nobles is accused of then leaving the child alone while she went to the dog groomers. The arrest report says Nobles took a 5-month-old child with her and left the 7-year-old with no access to a cell phone.

When Nobles returned an hour later, police say she apologized to the 7-year-old girl.

According to the arrest report, Nobles was the sole caretaker for the 7-year-old when the alleged incident happened. Police say the child was left with bruising on her buttocks, thighs and her left upper arm. The arrest report says the bruising was noted two days after the incident by law enforcement and four days later by a nurse practitioner.

Nobles was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect of a child. Online jail records show she has since bonded out