TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person wounded in Pinellas Park, officials said.

The incident occurred in the 3300 block of 122nd Avenue North at about 5 a.m.

Police confirmed two people have died another person was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

“There is no threat to the community at this time,” Pinellas Park police spokesman Sgt. John Shea said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated.