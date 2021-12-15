No injuries after Pinellas Park school bus involved in crash, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officers are on the scene of a crash after a school bus was rear-ended in Pinellas County Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Pinellas Park Police Department said the accident took place along 49th St near Park Blvd.

A photo of the accident shows what appears to be a Nissan sedan partially underneath the school bus.

Fortunately, they were no reported injuries during the incident, though authorities have not released the identity of the driver nor the cause of the accident.

“Just a reminder to leave space between vehicles and remain alert on your morning commute,” a Facebook post from the Pinellas Park Police Department said.

