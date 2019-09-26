LIVE NOW /
Pinellas Park police searching for ‘porch pirate’

Pinellas County

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas Park Police Department needs your help locating a porch pirate.

On Sept. 25 around 2:00 p.m., a man was seen removing two packages from the front porch of a home on 103rd Avenue North.

The suspect can be seen approaching the front door as the homeowner’s Ring doorbell captured the whole act.

The man seen in the video is described as a white man, 40 to 50 years in age, with a shaved head last seen wearing a Bite Squad green polo shirt, with long blue shorts.

If you recognize the suspect contact Pinellas Park Police at 727-369-7864

