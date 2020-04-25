Pinellas Park police searching for missing man

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police need the community’s help in finding a missing 49-year-old man.

Police say Brian Mullinix was last seen on Wednesday around noon on West Bay Drive in the Largo area.

Mullinix was wearing a green tank top and jean shorts, according to police. He drives a lifted dark grey Dodge Ram 3500 with black off-road wheels.

If you have seen Mullinix or know his whereabouts, please contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7809.

