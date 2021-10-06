Pinellas Park police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA Photo

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas Park Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Wednesday night.

Authorities say the crash occurred at the intersection of US Highway 19 North and Mainlands Boulevard when a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just after 8:00 p.m.

Police say the driver fled the scene before law enforcement’s arrival and the driver’s vehicle has been described as a white compact sedan or hatchback and is believed to have sustained heavy front-end damage from the collision.

The male pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are on scene and more information will be released tomorrow upon the conclusion of the
initial investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss