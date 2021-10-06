Pinellas Park police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas Park Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Wednesday night.

Authorities say the crash occurred at the intersection of US Highway 19 North and Mainlands Boulevard when a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just after 8:00 p.m.

Police say the driver fled the scene before law enforcement’s arrival and the driver’s vehicle has been described as a white compact sedan or hatchback and is believed to have sustained heavy front-end damage from the collision.

The male pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are on scene and more information will be released tomorrow upon the conclusion of the

initial investigation.