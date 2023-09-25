PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas Park Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.

According to a release from PPPD, Kaytlyn Campbell was reported as a runaway on Thursday.

She is described as a white female who is 5’4″ tall and 185 lbs. and has strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black Pink Floyd sweatpants, white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and a black book bag with red mushrooms on it.

Kaytlyn Campbell may have recently been spotted at the Palm Village Mobile Home Park, Pinebrook Estates and the McDonald’s at 66th St. N. and 102nd Ave. N., according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Kaytlyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact us the Pinellas Park Police Department at (727) 369-7865.