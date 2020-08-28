Pinellas Park police rescue kitten stuck in storm drain

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A kitten is now safe and sound with the help of Pinellas Park police officers.

According to the police department, the kitten was stuck in a storm drain.

The Pinellas Park Fire Department also helped with the rescue late Thursday night.

The kitten was later taken to the Tampa Bay Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Care Center for evaluation.

