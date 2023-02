PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Typically, when officers have to give chase, it’s for people, not pork.

Well, this past Sunday, Pinellas Park police officers had to wrangle a couple of pigs that got loose from their home, prompting several reports from concerned residents.

Officers pursue pigs Pork and Chop (Pinellas Park Police Department)

Fortunately, the officers managed to wrangle the two pigs, nicknamed Pork and Chop, and bring them back to their owners.

“Thank you Pork and Chop for making these officers’ day,” the police department said.