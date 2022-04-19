PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, the shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 4900 block of Ulmerton Road near a Circle K gas station in Pinellas Park.

Police say the officer is in stable condition at a local hospital.

The shooter has been taken into custody with the assistance of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Petersburg Police Department.

This is a developing story check back for updates.