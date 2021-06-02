Pinellas Park police mourn loss of K-9 Luuk

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas Park Police Department K-9 passed away on Tuesday night after more than 6 years of service with the department.

K-9 Luuk became a member of the Pinellas Park Police Department in October 2014 where he had a long and successful career alongside Pinellas Park Police Officer McCullough.

The department said in a Facebook post that “officer McCullough’s bond with “Luuk” was unsurpassed and his loss will be felt at home, at the Pinellas Park Police Department, and throughout our wonderful community.

Police did not say how Luuk died.