PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a man they said demanded money from a bank in Pinellas Park Friday afternoon.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, officers were called to the Truist Bank located at 7694 49th St N around 1 p.m. for a reported bank robbery.

Investigators learned the suspect, a white male, approached a bank teller and passed a note requesting money.

Authorities said the man implied he had a weapon but did not display it during the robbery.

Ultimately, bank staff refused to give the man money, prompting the man to leave with nothing.

Several law enforcement resources were called in an attempt to find the suspect; however, the man remains on the run.

Authorities described the suspect as a white male approximately 50 years old, wearing a white shirt and shorts, black shoes, and a tan baseball cap with reader-style glasses. The suspect has white facial hair.

An investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked they contact Crime Stoppers (1-800-973-TIPS) or the Pinellas Park Police Department (727-369-7840).