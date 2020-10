PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park Police are investigating a carjacking that resulted in injuries to a victim.

According to police, the suspect unsuccessfully attempted to carjack a vehicle on U.S. 19 & 70th Ave North and then successfully carjacked a 2009 blue Sedona van.

Police say the suspect is still on the run and police believe he still has the van.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.