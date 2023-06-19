PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police were investigating a domestic incident that involved a weapon Monday morning, according to officials.

The incident happened in the 3100 block of Gandy Boulevard, police said. Nobody was shot, but a weapon was involved.

Video from the scene shows several evidence markers in the roadway, along with a bag of Cheetos and at least one bottle of water.

One person has been identified and detectives are searching for that person, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.