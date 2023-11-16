PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police are investigating after a body was found Thursday evening near an apartment complex.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Grand Avenue North for a death, the department said. Google Maps shows that location near an apartment complex.

Map shows approximate location

No other details were immediately available.

