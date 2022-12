PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas Park Police Department announced that one of its retired K-9 officers died on Tuesday night.

“Retired K-9 Nyko unexpectedly crossed over the rainbow bridge at the age of 11,” the police department posted on Facebook.

The department said K-9 Nyko served alongside Cpl. Pringle from 2013 to 2019.

“Rest easy good boy and thank you for your service,” the police department said.