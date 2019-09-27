Pinellas Park officer saves injured dog stuck in deep canal

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — For the Pinellas Park Police Department, “serve and protect” also applies to pets.

One officer proved that in spades Thursday morning, jumping into a deep canal to rescue an injured dog stuck in a drainage canal.

Ashley LaBrant thought it was a coyote at first, when she discovered the dog in the canal behind her house on 97th Terrace. She quickly realized it was a dog…and not just any dog, but a bleeding, malnourished dog in need of help.

She started throwing cheese down to him to lure him up, but the canal’s cement walls were much too steep for the dog to crawl up. The canal is about 20 feet deep and 30 feet wide.

With no clue how the dog got there, and without a clue about how to get him out, LaBrant called PPPD for backup.

Within ten minutes, Officer Graham Fox showed up.

“He was just like, ‘Well, guess we’re getting wet today!'” LaBrant said.

Without hesitation, Fox climbed over a fence and down into the canal, wading his way through the muck to the dog. LaBrant captured it all on her cell phone.

“There are places you really don’t want to be, and shouldn’t go,” Fox explained. “And I probably shouldn’t have been.”

He then led the dog to safety using a makeshift leash. It’s the second dog Fox has saved from a canal in as many months.

“He was incredibly thankful and friendly,” Fox said. “Thankful to be out of the ditch, you could tell.”

Fox then took the dog to animal services to attend to his injuries. The dog had no collar, but did have a microchip, so animal services employees are working to determine if he has an owner.

If not, LaBrant is happy to give the dog a second chance.

“I love him!” she exclaimed. “I really want to adopt him!”

If she does, LaBrant has already decided on the perfect name: Chance.

Now it’s just a matter of convincing her landlord (and his “no pets” policy) to take a chance on him, too.