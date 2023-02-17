PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 40-year-old Pinellas Park was arrested for driving a rental car Thursday after admitting the vehicle was due back 11 months prior, according to authorities.

The Clearwater Police Department said Olatunji Okuboye, 40, of Pinellas Park, was stopped by an officer late Thursday morning while driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra sedan.

When the officer ran the plate, they discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from Avis Rent-A-Car in Hillsborough County.

After Okuboye was placed under arrest, authorities said he admitted to renting the car in March of 2022 and failed to pay for the use of the vehicle after the rental agreement ended on March 2, 2022.

Okuboye added he had been using the car for DoorDash and planned on returning it in March of 2023.

He was arrested for grand theft of an automobile. His bond was set at $5,000.