TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of threatening a mass shooting at the New York City subway on Thanksgiving.

According to an arrest report from the Pinellas Park Police Department, an anonymous tip pointed officers to Robert Trout III, 19, who posted a video on social media threatening an attack.

“I’m gonna shoot anybody I see on that f****** train,” Trout wrote on Instagram, according to PPPD. “If you’re from New York City do not take the train on Thursday evening.”

Those comments accompanied a video showing Trout “handling firearms in a reckless manner,” the arrest report stated. In the video, Trout brandished two Glock .40-caliber pistols and said he “had 60 rounds of ammunition to kill 60 people,” according to PPPD.

Trout’s identity was confirmed “by multiple sources,” including his own mother. His family told police he has ties to New York and is expected to be moving back there soon.

A search of his vehicle revealed “two Glock-style lower receiver manufacturing molds.” PPPD noted they are commonly used in place of parts directly from the manufacturer, which bear a serial number and are able to be tracked.

Trout was charged with threatening a mass shooting and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He remained in the Pinellas County Jail on Friday on a “FBI courtesy hold,” according to jail records.