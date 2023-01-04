LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man from Pinellas Park was accused of stealing over $600,000 from his employer in an alleged scheme that had been going on since 2013.

According to a Largo Police Department arrest report, Mark Delano, 59, allegedly stole work orders from his employer, used his employer’s equipment and materials to fulfill the work orders under his own company, and then pocketed the proceeds.

Police said Delano also collected a salary from his employer while running the alleged scheme.

Delano’s employer allegedly caught him in the act on April 11, 2022, when his boss showed up to the shop unannounced and saw him using the machines for his own subcontracting work. Delano’s employer told police he admitted to the theft.

Bank records “showed a long-running, systematic theft of work that should have gone to [Delano’s] employer,” according to Largo police. Investigators said the theft exceeded $600,000.

Delano was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of scheme to defraud over $50,000.