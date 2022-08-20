PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park man was arrested Friday after deputies learned of his involvement in an April murder, according to an arrest document.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that Paul Mogilevsky, 48, was interviewed after a man was found dead in his home on April 28. A medical examiner found that the victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office said Mogilevsky told detectives he and another person brought the victim home from Tampa before leaving him asleep on his recliner on the night of the murder.

Further investigation found that the timeline described in the suspect’s interview was actually false.

Deputies said thanks to a confidential witness, they learned that Mogilevsky planned to kill the victim and admitted to shooting the man to death.

The sheriff’s office said they found independent evidence supporting the witness’ claims.

Mogilevsky was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder. His jail record also has him listed as having an aggravated battery charge.