TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park man pulled over for speeding made deputies’ jobs easy when he admitted to driving drunk early Sunday morning.

According to an arrest report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over Andrew Joseph Beck, 27, at around 2:22 a.m. for reportedly speeding and driving recklessly, nearly hitting a barrier in the median of the road. Deputies said they paced him at 47 mph in a 35 mph zone.

When deputies approached Beck, they said he spontaneously told them, “I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk”. He reportedly showed signs of intoxication like glassy eyes and unsteady balance and went on to perform poorly on field sobriety tests.

Deputies said Beck’s breath alcohol level was measured at 0.272 and 0.282, over three times the legal limit. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence.