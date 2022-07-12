PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park man was arrested Monday after he allegedly abused an infant to the point of breaking the baby’s ribs, according to police.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said that officers responded to a local hospital after learning of a possible child abuse situation.

Officers learned that the victim, a 3-month-old boy, had suffered six fractured ribs earlier that day while in the care of Anthony Mazzola, 20, of Pinellas Park.

Police said medical personnel determined that the baby’s injuries were consistent with “abusive-related trauma.” However, the injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Mazzola was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a aggravated child abuse charge.