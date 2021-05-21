Pinellas Park Fun in the Sun Water Safety Event to take place Saturday

PINELLAS PARK, FL (WFLA) – Ahead of National Safe Boating Week, the City of Pinellas Park Recreation Services Division has partnered with the Pinellas Fire Department to put on a free drive-thru water safety event and free life jacket giveaway on Saturday.

While supplies last, each child in the car will receive a Coast Guard-approved life jacket. They have infant through teen sizes and there will be examples of how to properly wear a life jacket. There will also be water safety swag bags with information about drowning prevention and other little goodies.

Examples of how to properly wear a life jacket and how to not wear a life jacket.

There will be different stations set up along the route where the cars will be driving through. One booth will be showing hands-only CPR demonstrations. The State Farm Booth will have more goodies to give out. There will be static displays of police cars and fire trucks, information on sun safety as well as how to stay hydrated throughout the summer.

This no-contact event will take place at the Ronald P. Forbes Recreation Center in Pinellas Park. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The entrance is located at Helen Howarth Park on 94th Avenue.

National Safe Boating week runs from Saturday, May 22 through Friday, May 28 this year.