CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A cybersecurity expert from Pinellas Park was arrested Friday after police said he stole over $500,000 in cryptocurrency from a client while setting up a security system.

An affidavit said Aaron Daniel Motta, 27, was helping a man with his security when he stole a Trezor hardware wallet from the victim’s home. Police said he also got the password to the device, which was in the same area.

Police said the man used the device to transfer $575,910.81 in cryptocurrency from the client’s funds to digital wallets under Motta’s control.

Motta is listed on LinkedIn as a “certified ethical hacker” and “CyberSec analyst” who got his education at St. Petersburg College. His profile says he is the owner of Motta Management & Mitigation Services.

Clearwater police arrested Motta on charged for grand theft and offenses against computer users. He has since bonded out of the Pinellas County Jail.