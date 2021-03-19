Pinellas Park couple concerned about possible sinkhole under their home

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – When Mike and Ellie Amos relocated to Florida from Tennessee, they were looking for a fresh start.

The couple bought a mobile home on a lot in the Pinellas Cascades Mobile Home Park in Pinellas Park. Everything was fine, until they say it appears the sand started to shift.

Ellie started documenting the movement with her phone.

“This was fully level, right here. And you can see that it is sinking in, in places,” Amos adding. “These cracks and dents, these were not here until January.”

Concerned with sinkhole activity in Tampa Bay, they contacted their insurance company. The company agreed to foot the bill for the land to be tested if the landowners signed off on the testing.

The Amos’ own the trailer, but rent the lot. They claim the investment company which owns the park initially signed off on the tests, but then came back and said no.

Mike Amos can’t understand. If there is no sinkhole activity on the property, he would like to know that as well.

“We just want to feel safe,” Amos said. “If they would have come out on the first day and said, no this is normal for Florida, we would have said fine and thank you and believed them.”

Charles Gallagher, a local attorney, told 8 On Your Side it is within a property owner’s rights to refuse such testing. He says in some cases, even if there is no sinkhole activity on a piece of property, just the fact that it was tested can negatively affect its value.

Ellie Amos says not knowing if there is a sinkhole problem is nerve racking.

“I’ve become hyper fixated on this. Am I going to wake up and be in the ground? Am I going to wake up at all,” Ellie Amos asked. “That’s really scary finding out what sinkholes can do. If this ground disturbance, I just want to know what is really going on and I want to know that I am safe.”