Pinellas Park church holds vigil for service members killed at Kabul airport attack

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Community Bible Baptist Church held a prayer vigil Sunday night for the 13 service members killed during the attack at the airport in Kabul.

“It hurts. It really hurts. The soldiers did their jobs and then had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” said John Shippman, a Vietnam veteran.

Pastor Brent Stancil said it was important to pray for the families experiencing devastation during this time.

“We felt like if we could bring people together… no political, no this or that. People are hurting and we just need to encourage and strengthen and what better way to bring folks together than just to pray for one another,” Stancil said.

This is the type of support Shippman said is needed right now.

”So many thousands have died and put their life on the line. So many wounded. There were two combat-wounded veterans in this room today. It was important to show they support from their country and other veterans,” he said.

Stancil is also a veteran. He told 8 On Your Side he wants all to remember the sacrifices made for everyone.

”They didn’t die in vain. They will die in vain if we don’t do right here. We do right here by living right and doing what we’re supposed to do and we honor them by being better people,” he said.