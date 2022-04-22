PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Pinellas Park Police officers will return to work after their lives were “changed forever” in a police-involved shooting Tuesday, according to authorities.

During the incident at a Pinellas Park Circle K, one officer was shot in the arm, while another took fire from 24-year-old Calvin Brockington, of Clearwater, according to police.

“Officer Gavin will return to work to serve this community tonight while Officer Derr is on the road to recovery and will be returning to duty soon,” the department said in a Facebook post.

During a Thursday press conference, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said, “There was absolutely nothing [the officer] could have done other than what he did and this is what cops do every day.”

The Pinellas Park Police Department said the incident highlighted its embodiment of “strength” and “strong family.”

“Our agency will continue to serve this community as it always has with Integrity, Service, Professionalism, and Dedication,” the post added.

As for Brockington, a Judge ordered he be held without bond, for now. A bond hearing will be held to consider reducing the bond at a later date. For more on the police-involved shooting, click here.