TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On Dec. 10, 2022 a woman’s body was found floating in a plastic trash bag 13 miles off the coast of Egmont Key.

The FBI began investigating because the woman was found in international waters.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Heather Rose Strickland.

Now her parents are asking for answers.

“Heather was the kind of person that she grew on you and she was of course a beautiful girl,” said her father John Strickland.

Strickland was last seen leaving the HCA hospital in Largo on Dec. 5. Her parents say they last heard from her after she was taken there.

“The doctors called me and said the police had brought here there, that she wasn’t acting right,’ said Sherry Strickland.

Her parents admit she had problems, but say no one deserved to die the way she did.

“Heather, some days she would, some days she would act like she was 5 years old, some days she would act her age and some day she would almost be paranoid schizophrenic,” said her father.

Now, they are just hoping someone will have the courage to come forward and give the FBI the information they need to solve the case.

“Someone’s got to see this and know that they’ve got to come forward,” said John Strickland.