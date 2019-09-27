Pinellas mom claims son was on middle school “death list”

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Bobbi Witt does not plan to allow her son to go back to Tarpon Springs Middle School.

On Thursday, Tarpon Springs police arrested a 12-year-old student, accusing him of threatening to shoot other students. Witt says her son was one of them.

“My son was still on a list… He sat next to the kid, that the kid leaned over and said you’re going to be number one,” said Witt, sitting on her living room couch. “It’s a death list that was made. There was a death threat made on his life. Right, isn’t that what it comes down to?”

Police say the child they arrested didn’t have the means to carry out any threat and in fact, told them he was just joking.

Witt is not laughing.

In Sept. 2015, her brother-in-law, David Rings, shot and killed her sister Teresa before turning the gun on himself. That happened in Galena, Ohio. Ever since then, she has not taken any threat to do violence lightly.

“I’m not willing to have a risk assessment. Put my child and put faith in it. I’m not going to do that. That’s not okay,” said Witt. “I couldn’t be an advocate for my sister, but I’ll be an advocate for my son.”

Witt says she plans to enroll her son in another public middle school, and if that doesn’t pan out, search for a private school.

According to Lisa Wolf-Chason, Pinellas County has had 9 either serious substantive or very serious substantive threats this school year.