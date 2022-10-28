PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County middle school teacher was arrested Thursday after he was spotted in public completely naked and committing sex acts, according to arrest documents.

Jesse Schroeder, who is listed on the Pinellas County School’s website as a social studies teacher at Carwise Middle School, was spotted with his pants down outside a condominium complex in Palm Harbor, an arrest report filed by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Schroeder was spotted by a neighbor while he was walking with no shirt and his pants pulled down towards his knees. The neighbor told authorities Schroeder’s sexual organs were exposed as he walked around her parked vehicle.

Schroeder then continued to expose himself as he walked out of the parking lot and headed towards an adjacent road. When he returned, authorities said Schroeder was completely nude.

Surveillance video captured by a neighbor on Oct. 13 showed the 39-year-old teacher walking around the apartment complex completely nude just before 11:30 p.m., arrest documents added.

Authorities said Schroeder could be seen holding and rubbing his exposed genitals on the railing of the condominium’s stairs and thrusting his hips against a pillar of the apartment building.

When Schroeder was asked to explain his behavior and he told authorities, “I cannot explain it.”