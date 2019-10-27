Pinellas Marine Unit, US Coast Guard investigating boat crash near St. Pete Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas deputies are currently investigating a boat crash near St. Pete Beach.

Deputies say around 9:28 p.m. they were called to the area of Blind Pass, just west of 7308 Sunset Way in St. Pete Beach for a water rescue.

Callers reported that a boat had struck the jetty.

The US Coast Guard and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit responded to the scene.

Linda Borgia

All three passengers on the boat at the time of the crash have been accounted for and were taken to shore, deputies say. Possible injuries are unknown at this time.

A viewer at the scene of the boat crash told News Channel 8 the boat ran aground on the rock jetty and because of high waves and incoming tide, the boat flipped causing the passengers to go in the water.

No other information has been released at this time.

