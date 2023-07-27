PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for attempted murder in Gulfport, according to the Gulfport Police Department.

Adrian Morales-Garcia, 24, allegedly drove by a victim in the parking lot of Gulfport Liquor store on March 18 around 4 a.m.

When the victim approached his car, Morales-Garcia opened the window and shot the victim in the arm. The victim was able to run away, and Morales-Garcia drove away from the scene.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Woodman was able to identify the vehicle the suspect was driving. Officers tracked his cell phone location history, placing him at the scene of the crime.

During surveillance, officers found Morales-Garcia on Wednesday at a home on 25th Avenue South in St. Petersburg. As he was getting into a car parked in front of the home, he was arrested.

A firearm was also recovered from the car.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

Morales-Garcia was arrested and is being held in Pinellas County Jail with no bond. He has pending charges of attempted murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.