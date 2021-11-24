Pinellas Co. man swings machete at Pier 60 employee when told bathrooms were closed

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly used a machete to threaten Pier 60 employees when he was told the bathrooms were closed.

Documents show Thomas Clement, 64, of Largo, was at a Pier 60 store in Pinellas County when he began to yell profanities at store workers. An arrest affidavit says Clement began yelling after store employees told him the bathroom was closed.

Clement, seated in a wheelchair, then pulled out a 12″ machete before waving it around as he threatened employees.

Several minutes later, Clement was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $250. Documents show alcohol may have played an influence in Clement’s actions.